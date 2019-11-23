|
|
Jasper Leaverne "Vern" Guill
PEORIA - Jasper Leaverne Guill, age 97, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 6:15 a.m. at Lutheran Hillside Village.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1922, in Herrin, IL, to Jasper and Myrtle (Morris) Guill. He married Patricia Capranica on May 19, 1990, in Peoria. She passed away on Aug. 30, 2016, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Survivors include two step-daughters, Natalie (Marvin) Caple of Paxton, IL, and Nancy (Todd) Carlson of Kelly, WY; and five step-grandchildren.
Vern was a United States Navy veteran, serving in World War II. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 1977. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Peoria Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marion, IL, at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church.
You may view Vern's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019