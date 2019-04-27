|
Jay Frazell
PEORIA - Rev. Jay Warren Frazell, 76, of Peoria passed away at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on April 19, 1943, in Abilene, Texas, the son of James Warren and Helen Irene (Eden) Frazell.
Jay is survived by two sisters, Nancy (Bill) Sullins of Peoria and Mary (Rich) Wilkie of Lisle, IL; two nieces, Stacey Fiddes and Terri Oesterle; two nephews, Matthew Sullins and Chris (Rhonda) Inman; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Antha Inman; and one great-niece.
Jay attended elementary school at Christ Lutheran School in Peoria. He went on to attend Concordia High School and College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology. He continued his education at Concordia Seminary, earning a Master of Science Degree in Divinity in 1969.
After serving a Vicarage in Topeka, Kansas, Jay received his first call as a pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Indiana.
In 1974, Jay received his second call, as Chaplain of the International School of Hong Kong. His time off was spent traveling throughout Asia, Europe and Africa.
After three years as a Chaplain, Jay was appointed as an instructor for the Chinese Seminary. His duties included teaching theology to future pastors.
In 1980, Jay returned to the United States to accept the position as Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Bensenville, Illinois. After serving for over 20 years, Jay retired in the year 2000.
After retirement, he served as pastor emeritus at various churches.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Karl Eckhoff will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Frazell Missionary Fund, c/o Christ Lutheran Church.
To view Jay's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019