TREMONT - Mr. Jay P. William Gillan of Tremont, Illinois, born on May 7, 1941, in Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home, with his family, at age 78, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Illinois.
The son of the late Alice Becker Gillan and the late Donald R. Gillan, he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wilma L. (Wolfer) Gillan; his daughters, Shelly Gillan and Rebecca (Gillan) Burdi; son-in-law, Michael Burdi; and grandsons, Nicholas Burdi and Maximilian Burdi, who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brothers, Loren Gillan and Leonard Gillan; and many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed his grand-pups, Roxy and Bear, who in turn adored him and his penchant for sneaking table scraps.
Jay earned his degree in Finance at Illinois State University and began working at Caterpillar in 1964. He spent his career at Caterpillar, retiring in 2002 after 36 years. His job afforded him the opportunity to move his family from Tremont, Illinois, to live overseas for 14 years. They enjoyed living in Japan, Switzerland and Hong Kong. Jay and Wilma embraced this opportunity and traveled extensively as a family, visiting different countries and experiencing a variety of cultures. He concluded his career in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jay and Wilma retired to Great Waters, Reynolds Lake Oconee, where Jay scored his first hole-in-one and managed to hack through hundreds of rounds of golf with his group, "The Old Farts." Jay was a voracious reader and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. One of their favorite activities was going to the shooting range to try out different guns from Grandpa's collection.
Named for his Grandfather, Josiah Philip Becker (J.P.), Jay never tired of "calmly" informing foreign immigration officials, after many long flights, that "P." was in fact a legitimate middle name for an American, despite what their handbooks said.
Surrounded by family, Jay enjoyed one last beer a few hours before passing away peacefully.
Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Noah Lee on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Tremont Baptist Church, 105 East Walnut, Tremont, IL. As Jay was a Past Master of Tremont Masonic Lodge, Masonic rites will be accorded at interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tremont Masonic Lodge or your local library.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019