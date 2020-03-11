|
|
Jay V. Swaringen
PEORIA - Jay V. Swaringen, 84, of Peoria, IL, died on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Jay Van Swaringen was born on August 6, 1935, in Springfield, IL, to Eli C. and Mary L. (Dabney) Swaringen. He married Ruth A. Coe on October 16, 1955, in Springfield, IL. They were married for 64 wonderful years before his passing.
Jay is survived by his wife; three children, Steven (Carol) Swaringen of Garden Grove, CA, David (Mary) Swaringen of East Peoria, IL, and Susan (Stanley) Meinert of Washington, IL; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Willis) Graham of Blaine, MN, Elizabeth (Stephen) Bradberry of Derby, KS, Michael Swaringen of Derby, KS, Maria Atkinson of East Peoria, IL, and Ethan Meinert of Washington, IL; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Naomi. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Carol (late Gene) Coe of Princeville, IL; and nephew, John (Suzanne) Coe of North Charleston, SC. He is survived by many cousins and friends, including life-long friends, Helen Hill, Fred and Linda Volkmar and Carol Worrick. His family, including his Noelle, his Cocker Spaniel dog, will miss him.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, William K. Coe and Gene A. Coe; and sister-in-law, Loine Coe.
Jay was proud he served in the USMC (1954-1957) in San Diego and Twenty-Nine Palms, CA. Afterward, he pursued a secondary business education degree at Bradley University, graduating with a BS (1963) and MS (1969). While pursuing his BS degree, Jay worked full-time in the office for Illinois State Police. Upon graduation, he taught at Spalding Institute (1963-1965) and then finished his long teaching career at Washington Community High School (1965-1999). He coordinated a Peoria Park District summer playground for many years at Glen Oak, Rolling Acres and White schools. During his tenure, we estimate he taught 7,000 students.
Jay was very outgoing, and he never knew a stranger. He made friends quickly and always looked for ways to help others. He served as a trustee at Olivet Missionary Church for 48 years and worshiped at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, IL, for the last 15 years. He loved working on rental houses or various projects. He was in his element when his latest project included cleaning out a recently vacated house, and he would be responsible for finding new homes for all those "treasures." He remained active until his leukemia diagnosis in April of 2018.
Jay was most proud of his long marriage to Ruth and their children. He would often say, "this all happened because two kids fell in love over 70 years ago." He said the last two years had been the sweetest of their 64 years as they were closer than ever as they fought leukemia together. Jay endured experimental treatments so the research study might help others. The entire time he maintained a positive attitude and set goals during treatment, including going to church, dinner with friends, visiting friends at his hang outs, and celebrating milestone dates, such as their wedding anniversary.
A visitation and memorial service for Jay will be held Saturday, March 14, at Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 N. Heinz Lane, Edwards, IL 61528. Pastor Joel Smith will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded and private burial of ashes will be later at Springdale Cemetery, Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Youth for Christ Peoria, 4100 N. Brandywine Drive, Peoria, IL 61614, to further their mission to reach teens in greater Peoria area.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020