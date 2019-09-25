|
Jaylin Jenae Williams
PEORIA - Jaylin Jenae Williams, age 24, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 12:46 p.m. in Peoria.
She was born on June 20, 1995, in Peoria to Kimberly Williams and Henry Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Muriel Hobbs.
Survivors include her mother of Peoria; father of Peoria; maternal grandmother, Lillie Williams of Peoria; one daughter, Kimoni Bird of Peoria; four sisters, her twin sister, Jerricca Williams of Peoria, Raven Moore of Peoria, Zi'Ahn Cunningham of Helena, AR, and Khy'Ier Mayfield of Peoria; two brothers, Dominique Williams of Peoria and Jayvrion Mayfield of Peoria; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jaylin last worked as a dental hygienist at Optim Dental in Peoria.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m.at Gospel Experience Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the family.
You may view Jaylin's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019