My deepest sympathies to Don Clare and Brian as well as the numerous grandchildren. Jayne was a wonderful friend and neighbor and more recently a roommate of mom's at Snyder. May the memories of happier times carry you through this difficult time.
Steve Grebner
Jayne C. Knoblauch
METAMORA - Jayne C. (Clark) Knoblauch, 89, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Lowpoint, IL, passed into eternal life with her husband holding her hand after 65 years of marriage and a 75-year loving relationship at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on March 26, 1931, in Lowpoint, IL, to George T. and Zella B. (Cary) Clark. Jayne graduated from Lowpoint High School in 1949. She attended ISNU Normal and graduated with a degree in Home EC and a teaching certificate. She student taught at Wenona High School for one semester, then taught at Roanoke-Benson High School for one and a half years. On February 5, 1955, she married Donald D. Knoblauch and in June of 1955 changed her career to become a full-time wife, mother and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George E. (Helen) Clark; two sisters, Barbara (Gerald) Knoblauch and Norma (Paul) Fandel;
and six children, Karl, Myra, Ruth, Roger, Bennett (Lori) and Victor (Cathy) Knoblauch.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; one son, Brian (Kandy) Knoblauch; one daughter, Clare Knoblauch; ten grandchildren, Jason Knoblauch, Christopher (Barb) Knoblauch, Nicholas (Sam) Knoblauch, Shannon (Chris) Leach, Jeremy Knoblauch, Justin Knoblauch, Mary (Phil) Alexander, Megan (Eric) Brazelton, Nicole Knoblauch and Katelynn Cotton; and seven great-granddaughters, Jayde, Mackenzie, Alexis and Piper Knoblauch, Journey and Walden Alexander and Jocelyn Leach.
Jayne was an accomplished piano and organ player, spending many years as a church organist at Lowpoint Church and at St. Elizabeth Church in Washburn. She was active in church organizations, Altar Society and Third Order of St. Francis and was a 55-year member of the Peoria Cursillo in Christianity Community. She was a longtime member of Woodford County Homemakers Group. Jayne was an avid seamstress, knitter, counted cross stitcher, gardener and cook. She produced many dresses, clothes and beautiful wall hangings.
She was a loving wife and mother as she raised eight children and all will attest, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of her gentle, caring, and stern, but warm, discipline to help each to do and be their best.
The family would like to thank Father Vien Van Do for his visits, the staff and administration at Snyder Village for the care and comforting attention, and hospice nurse, Tammy, for her kind, efficient and caring manner.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private family burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family would like you to participate in a drive-by visitation at Mason Funeral Home in Metamora from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Peoria Cursillo Community, 419 NE Madison Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603; the EP!C disabled programs, 1913 West Townline Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or the Heading Avenue Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 2408 West Heading Avenue, West Peoria, IL 61604. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.