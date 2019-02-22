|
Jazelle Shird
PEORIA - Jazelle Shird, 4, of Peoria passed away on Monday Feb. 18, 2019 at 6:20 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was born on June 8, 2015 in Peoria, to Gemia Shird. She survives.
Jazelle was very loving and will be missed.
In addition to her mother, Jazelle also leaves to cherish her precious memories her brother Caleb Watson; caregiver, great-great grandmother and guardian Naomi Shird-Tucker; grandparents, Tamaria (Jeffery) Shird-Morris, Darlene (Jimmy) Davis and host of other family members and friends.
Jazelle was preceded in death by her great-great grandfather Bobbie Tucker.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m with visitation commencing one hour prior at New Morning Star. Pastor Cleveland Thomas will officiate.
Jazelle will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made twparkschapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019