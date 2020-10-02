Jazmin R. Malson
PEORIA - Jazmin R. Malson, 19, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 13, 2001, in Peoria to Carrie (Simerly) Higgins and Vince Malson.
Jazmin is survived by her parents, Carrie (Steve) Higgins of Washington and Vince (Nicole Wood) Malson of Metamora; sister, Leila Higgins of Washington; stepsisters, Olivia Lalk of Pekin and Addisyn Wood of Metamora; stepbrother, Ayshton Wood of Metamora; maternal grandparents, Paul and Ann Marie Simerly of Peoria; maternal stepgrandfather, William Higgins of Pekin; great-grandmother, Alice Reta of California; paternal grandparents, Frank and Mickey Malson of East Peoria; paternal great-grandfather Mike Despines of Washington; aunts and uncles, Jason Simerly of Hanna City, Carrie (Gerard) Smith of Pekin, Stacey (Shane) Hayes of Pekin and Brett (Jill) Malson of Georgia; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Manuel Reta and Thelma Simerly; maternal stepgrandmother Lucretia Montgomery; paternal great-grandparents, Bernice and Merl Malson; and paternal great-grandmother, Anne Despines.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jazmin Malson Scholarship at Culver-Stockton College, One College Hill, Canton, MO 63435.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com