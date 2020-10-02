1/1
Jazmin R. Malson
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jazmin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jazmin R. Malson
PEORIA - Jazmin R. Malson, 19, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 13, 2001, in Peoria to Carrie (Simerly) Higgins and Vince Malson.
Jazmin is survived by her parents, Carrie (Steve) Higgins of Washington and Vince (Nicole Wood) Malson of Metamora; sister, Leila Higgins of Washington; stepsisters, Olivia Lalk of Pekin and Addisyn Wood of Metamora; stepbrother, Ayshton Wood of Metamora; maternal grandparents, Paul and Ann Marie Simerly of Peoria; maternal stepgrandfather, William Higgins of Pekin; great-grandmother, Alice Reta of California; paternal grandparents, Frank and Mickey Malson of East Peoria; paternal great-grandfather Mike Despines of Washington; aunts and uncles, Jason Simerly of Hanna City, Carrie (Gerard) Smith of Pekin, Stacey (Shane) Hayes of Pekin and Brett (Jill) Malson of Georgia; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Manuel Reta and Thelma Simerly; maternal stepgrandmother Lucretia Montgomery; paternal great-grandparents, Bernice and Merl Malson; and paternal great-grandmother, Anne Despines.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jazmin Malson Scholarship at Culver-Stockton College, One College Hill, Canton, MO 63435.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved