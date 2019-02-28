Jean-Baptiste Tudor

LINCOLN - Jean-Baptiste Dominique Tudor, age 24, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Lincoln, IL.

Jean-Baptiste was born on December 8, 1994 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, adopted in 1996 by Dr. Gregory and Michelle (Vinson) Tudor.

Jean-Baptiste was a Special Needs person who had a never-ending desire to make friends and help others. He lived in a group home (Lincoln Terrace) for Special Needs people in Lincoln, IL — where he felt a special sense of joy and belonging. He completed High School at Dunlap High, where he was a part of the Life Skills program. He formed deep, long-lasting friendships with students, faculty and staff alike. He had a special love for animals and volunteered at a local animal shelter. He had a tenacious fascination with Karate — specifically Tae Kwon Do, recently earning his Black Belt. His upbeat nature touched many lives, and he was especially fond of movies, video games and playing with children. Jean-Baptiste formed bonds with kids of all ages — adapting to their level and spending effortless, fun-filled times that touched the hearts of both parents and children. He loved his Catholic Faith with a never-ending curiosity of Scripture, Tradition and all things Catholic-Christian.

Jean-Baptiste is survived by his parents Dr. Gregory and Mary Beth Tudor of Peoria; brothers and sisters, Esther Gamble of Nashville, TN, Michael Gomes of Las Vegas, NV, Amanda (Kenny) Lucas of Kewanee, IL, Isaac Tudor of Peoria, IL, Gabriella Pretty of Peoria, IL, Dominic Tudor of Peoria, IL, Isabella Pretty of Peoria, IL, Bernadette Tudor of Peoria, IL, Julia Tudor of Peoria, IL, and Roman Tudor of Peoria, IL; Grandparents Dave and Margaret Staehlin of Albuquerque, NM, and Grandparents Charles and Kathleen O'Malley of Wake Forrest, NC; Great Aunt Sara Giovannini of Albuquerque, NM and Great Uncle Peter Giovannini of Las Cruces, NM.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob Schmader and Gabriel Tudor, his mother Michelle and Maternal Grandparents Fred and Anne Vinson.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, Illinois. Visitation will be between the hours of 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, also at the church, with an additional visitation one hour prior to Mass. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haitian Hearts Foundation.

