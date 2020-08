Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jean's life story with friends and family

Share Jean's life story with friends and family

Jean Bastion

TOLUCA - Jean Bastion, formerly of Toluca, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Her memorial service in Toluca, which was planned for Sept. 5, has been postponed due to the pandemic and will be rescheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store