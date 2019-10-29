Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Burk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Burk


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Burk Obituary
Jean Burk
PEORIA - Jean Marie Burk, 79, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Peoria.
She was born March 19, 1940 in Peoria, IL to Walter and Estella (Neunner) Burk, they preceded her in death.
Surviving is one brother, Kenneth (Mary) Burk of Chicago, and other extended family.
Jean worked many years at the Hotel Pere Marquette in Peoria.
A funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. Father Don Roszkowski will officiate. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now