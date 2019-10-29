|
|
Jean Burk
PEORIA - Jean Marie Burk, 79, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Peoria.
She was born March 19, 1940 in Peoria, IL to Walter and Estella (Neunner) Burk, they preceded her in death.
Surviving is one brother, Kenneth (Mary) Burk of Chicago, and other extended family.
Jean worked many years at the Hotel Pere Marquette in Peoria.
A funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. Father Don Roszkowski will officiate. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019