Jean Coggins
1925 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Jean Coggins, 95, of East Peoria, IL formerly of Maroa, IL passed away on October 19, 2020 at Generations of Riverview, East Peoria.
Jean was born on April 10, 1925 in Little Rock, AR, the daughter of Clark Louis and Nellie Todd Taplin. Jean married Richard Coggins, Sr on June 4, 1944 in Little Rock. He passed away on December 30, 1995.
Jean is survived by her 2 sons: Richard Coggins, Jr of Peoria; John T. (Deborah) Coggins, Sr of Mt. Zion, IL; 1 grandson: John T. (Suzanne) Coggins, Jr of Chicago; 2 great-grandchildren: Kaylyn and Braedyn; 2 brothers: Clark Taplin and Kenneth Taplin both of Arkansas. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son Mark Douglas, and 1 sister Dorothy.
Jean loved to vegetable and flower gardening. She loved the outdoors, assisted with hunting, and enjoyed fishing. She was an artist, and loved to paint, especially photos.
Private graveside services to celebrate Jean's life will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.
The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with Jean's funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
