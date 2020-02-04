|
Jean Elizabeth Bastion
TOLUCA - Jean Elizabeth Bastion of Three Rivers, Michigan, formerly of Toluca, died on Friday, January 31, 2020, just 3 days before her 101st birthday. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
Jean was born on February 3, 1919, in Magnolia, Illinois, to Byron and Effie (Phillips) Chasteen. She married Stanley Bastion in Lostant, IL, on February 14, 1943. He died on August 13, 1998.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Max Chasteen in 1992; son, Fred Bastion in 1996; granddaughter, Emily Gardner in 1972; and grandson, Brian Bastion in 2004.
Surviving her are three daughters, Janet (Tom) Gardner of Florida, Susan (Paul) Johanson of South Carolina and Jane (John) Barnes of Michigan; eleven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; cousins; and special niece, Nancy Chasteen Nares.
Jean was a member of the Antioch Christian Church of Toluca, IL, and its Loyal Women's Circle. She volunteered at Beulah Land Christian Home and at the Toluca City Library for many years. She loved spending time with family, sewing quilts, baking sweets, cleaning and corresponding.
After high school, Jean moved to Toluca to work at the Toluca Garment Factory and State Farm in Bloomington, IL. During World War II, she worked as a civilian administrative assistant to military doctors at Camp McCoy, WI, and Chicago, IL. She was later employed as a telephone operator by General Telephone Company from 1956-1964, and as secretary at Toluca High School from 1964-1977.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service and interment on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Antioch Christian Church in Toluca, IL.
Memorial donations in Jean's honor may be made to Toluca Public Library or Eastern Marshall County Ambulance Service.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020