Sister Jean Francis Stenger
LACON - Sister Jean Francis Stenger, 97, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Lacon Rehab and Nursing Home in Lacon, IL.
She was born on November 17, 1922, in Monica, IL, a daughter of Charles and Cecilia Loescher Stenger.
Sister Jean Francis entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame Convent in Milwaukee, WI, on September 3, 1939. She professed her vows on July 23, 1942. She was a missionary in Guam from 1949 to 1959, returning to Milwaukee, WI, as a dietician at the Motherhouse.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary Louise Stenger and Cecilia Guth; and one brother, Raymond Stenger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria, with a one hour prior visitation. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo, IL. People coming to the visitation and funeral will be required to wear facial coverings.
Memorials may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame at 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212; or the Lacon Rehab and Nursing Home at 401 9th Street, Lacon, IL 61540.
