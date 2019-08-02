|
Jean Hildebran
WASHINGTON - Jean Hildebran, 80, of Washington, passed away at 7:25pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born July 28, 1939 in Peoria to the late Thomas and Helen Knickerbocker Dafnes. She married Mel M. Hildebran on September 28, 1957 in Washington; he preceded her in death on August 13, 2015.
Surviving are her daughters, Melody (Tim) Narr of Hartford, WI, Dianna (Scott) Fowler, and Dawn (Joe) Dalfonso, both of Washington; grandchildren, Jack (Lauren) and Joe Pendergast; Adam and Andrew (Shawn) Fowler; JD (Lauren), David, and Dominick Dalfonso; step-grandchildren, Amy (Mario) Narr and Tyler Narr; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lincoln, Joseph, and Emelia Jean; sister, Mary Buchanan of Kickapoo, and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was a great sports fan. She enjoyed cheering on the Cardinals, Packers and Bradley Braves, but her favorite teams were the ones her grandkids were on. She loved supporting them in all their activities. Jean never met a cookbook or cooking magazine she didn't like. She was a wonderful cook and loved nothing more than taking requests for meals and cookies from her grandkids. Her signature meal was the annual Thanksgiving dinner that she hosted for more than 40 years; family and friends were welcome at the table for this meal she loved to prepare.
A memorial service for Jean will be held at 5:00pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 3-5:00pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington St. Jude Runs c/o Washington Community Bank (attn.: Brad Mahony) or the .
Jean's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019