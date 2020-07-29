Jean Hopp
CHILLICOTHE - Jean Lois Hopp, age 89, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Heritage Health Care Center.
Jean was born on June 19, 1931, in Chillicothe, IL, to Ralph E. and Blanch M. (Hahn) Adams. She married Robert Thomas Hopp on January 27, 1956, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2012.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Kevin; and her brother, Lloyd E. Adams.
Surviving are her very special and devoted niece, Suzie M. (Dennis) Miller of Chillicothe; her step-daughter, Rhonda L. (Larry) Zumdome of Fort Madison, IA; her grandson, Nicholas (Lynn) Hopp of Decatur; her twin sister, Joyce L. Young of Chillicothe, her sister, Patty L. Sullivan of Streator, her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Adams of Elberton, GA; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jean was a homemaker and she loved to cook, watch Wheel of Fortune, and spend time with her family, especially her twin sister, Joyce. Jean also loved telling stories of her childhood days.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Chillicothe City Cemetery. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the graveside at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Covid restrictions for social distancing will be in effect.
Memorials may be made to the Love in Action Food Pantry in Chillicothe.
