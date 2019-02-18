Jean Huprich

BRIMFIELD - Jean Bannon Huprich of Brimfield passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on the morning of Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Katy Sanders, where she had been loved and cared for since her diagnosis of ALS in 2017.

She was born on October 19, 1961, to John B. (Jack) and Helene L. (Scheidt) Bannon, the youngest of five children. Born and raised in Peoria, Jean attended St. Philomena Grade School and was a graduate of Bergan High School, Class of 1980, and attended Illinois Central College.

Jean's career was focused in retail customer service, most recently with Schnucks, where she spent the last twelve years of her career.

Jean was a loving mother to Christy (Jerry) Motteler of Hanna City and Katy (Brian) Sanders of Brimfield; and cherished grandmother to Rylie Hidden, Briele and Kolson Sanders. Also surviving are her brother, John (Mary Ellen) Bannon of Peoria; sisters, Ann Bannon of Peoria and Beth (Terry) Renard of Lafayette, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Connie Zimmerman. Many nieces and nephews, as well as many loving cousins and friends, also survive.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Bannon; and nephew, Mike Bannon.

Enjoying time with her family and friends was a central part of Jean's life. She was an avid bowler and loved to sing, especially karaoke. Despite the diagnosis of ALS 16 months ago, Jean faced each day with strength, courage, grace and humor. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her precious grandchildren.

Jean's family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers who provided tender and compassionate care and became like family. In addition, Jean's family is deeply grateful to the members of the OSF Hospice team, who provided incredible care and support.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with additional visitation 30 minutes before Mass. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory can be made to ALS Association, Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 West Huron, Suite 4003 Chicago, IL 60610; or OSF Hospice of Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory can be made to ALS Association, Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 West Huron, Suite 4003 Chicago, IL 60610; or OSF Hospice of Peoria.