Jean K. Hudson
CHILLICOTHE -- Jean K. Hudson, age 90, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at her home.
Jean was born on Feb. 4, 1929 in Arlington, MA to Frank and Elizabeth Kirsh. She married Bernard Hudson, Jr. on Dec. 7, 1957 in Peoria and he preceded her in death in 1984. Also preceding her in death are her parents and her sister, Louise Bankart.
Surviving is her son, Bernard "Ben" Hudson III of Chillicothe.
Jean received her Bachelor's Degree from Middlebury College in Vermont and her Master's Degree from the Middlebury's language school in Madrid, Spain. She was a translator for Caterpillar and was a member of Club Las Amigas and the Peoria Area Friends of International Students through Bradley University. Jean also was a host family for international students for Bradley University over the years.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to PAWS. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019