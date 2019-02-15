Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean K. Hudson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean K. Hudson Obituary
Jean K. Hudson
CHILLICOTHE -- Jean K. Hudson, age 90, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at her home.
Jean was born on Feb. 4, 1929 in Arlington, MA to Frank and Elizabeth Kirsh. She married Bernard Hudson, Jr. on Dec. 7, 1957 in Peoria and he preceded her in death in 1984. Also preceding her in death are her parents and her sister, Louise Bankart.
Surviving is her son, Bernard "Ben" Hudson III of Chillicothe.
Jean received her Bachelor's Degree from Middlebury College in Vermont and her Master's Degree from the Middlebury's language school in Madrid, Spain. She was a translator for Caterpillar and was a member of Club Las Amigas and the Peoria Area Friends of International Students through Bradley University. Jean also was a host family for international students for Bradley University over the years.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to PAWS. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now