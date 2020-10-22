1/1
Jean-Luc Lee
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean-Luc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean-Luc Lee
PEKIN - Jean-Luc Lee, 38, of Pekin passed away at 9:40 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Peoria, December 27, 1981 to parents Clifford Evans and Nancy Lee.
Surviving are his father and step-mother, Clifford and Susan Evans; his grandmother, Marthe Lee; one brother, Michael Roberts; one sister, Elizabeth (Richard) Ahten; and the mother of his children, Jenna Centers; one daughter, Tacey Centers; and one son, Jean-Michel Lee of Columbia, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Lee.
Jean-Luc was not only a talented cook, but also an artist. He created beautiful drawings and pen & ink illustrations throughout his life, which led him into a career as a tattoo artist. He worked at Big Top Tattoo for 1 ½ years.
Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life will be held at The Railsplitter in Mossville, IL on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 3 to 6 P.M.
Memorials may be made to his children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved