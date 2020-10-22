Jean-Luc LeePEKIN - Jean-Luc Lee, 38, of Pekin passed away at 9:40 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Peoria, December 27, 1981 to parents Clifford Evans and Nancy Lee.Surviving are his father and step-mother, Clifford and Susan Evans; his grandmother, Marthe Lee; one brother, Michael Roberts; one sister, Elizabeth (Richard) Ahten; and the mother of his children, Jenna Centers; one daughter, Tacey Centers; and one son, Jean-Michel Lee of Columbia, Tennessee.He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Lee.Jean-Luc was not only a talented cook, but also an artist. He created beautiful drawings and pen & ink illustrations throughout his life, which led him into a career as a tattoo artist. He worked at Big Top Tattoo for 1 ½ years.Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life will be held at The Railsplitter in Mossville, IL on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 3 to 6 P.M.Memorials may be made to his children.