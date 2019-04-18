|
Jean M. Katzenmeyer
PEORIA - Jean M. Katzenmeyer, 93, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence.
Jean was born November 12, 1925 in Bloomville, Ohio to the late Arthur and Eulalia (Lawrence) Moyer. She spent most of her life in Tiffin, Ohio, before moving to Illinois in 2006.
She married William F. Katzenmeyer in October 1960. He passed away in 1996.
Jean is survived by her sister Dorothy (John) Durfee, of Oak Run, Illinois; her brother Don (Linda) Moyer, of Fremont, Ohio; as well as 13 nieces, eight nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as four brothers and three sisters: Marguerite Moyer, Robert Moyer, Lloyd Moyer, Betty Brickner, Glenna Winters, Charles Moyer and Richard Moyer.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23rd, at the Engle Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin, Ohio.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019