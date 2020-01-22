|
|
Jean M. Walin
VARNA - Jean Marie Walin, 91, of Varna, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Born to the late Stanford and Rosanna Baker Rickey, she married Norman Walin on May 4, 1951, in Varna.
Jean was a teacher and a farmer's wife. She taught at Mid-County, Malden, LaRose, Low Point and Sparland during her career. Jean also helped support Norman in all of his farming activities.
Jean is survived by her husband, Norman; son, Dennis "Spud" and his wife, Sally, all of Varna.
She was also preceded in death by her step-brother, Eugene Ricky; and sister, Carol Palm.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Varna at 11:30 a.m., with Richard Joyce officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., before the service, and burial will be in First Lutheran Cemetery #2.
Memorials can be made to Varna Fire & Ambulance or her church and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020