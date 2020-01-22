Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Varna, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Varna, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Walin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Walin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Walin Obituary
Jean M. Walin
VARNA - Jean Marie Walin, 91, of Varna, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Born to the late Stanford and Rosanna Baker Rickey, she married Norman Walin on May 4, 1951, in Varna.
Jean was a teacher and a farmer's wife. She taught at Mid-County, Malden, LaRose, Low Point and Sparland during her career. Jean also helped support Norman in all of his farming activities.
Jean is survived by her husband, Norman; son, Dennis "Spud" and his wife, Sally, all of Varna.
She was also preceded in death by her step-brother, Eugene Ricky; and sister, Carol Palm.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Varna at 11:30 a.m., with Richard Joyce officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., before the service, and burial will be in First Lutheran Cemetery #2.
Memorials can be made to Varna Fire & Ambulance or her church and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -