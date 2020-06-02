Jean M. Weed
1935 - 2020
Jean M. Weed
PEORIA - Jean M. Weed, 84, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4:21 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 11, 1935, in Peoria, IL, to Harry and Virginia (Woolsteen) Schultz. Jean married Robert H. Weed in 1976. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her partner, Bob Bush of Peoria; children, Edward Wuthrich of Westerville, OH, Paul (Alicia) Wuthrich of South Bend, IN, Cindy (Vance) Harris of Washington, IL, Peggy Wuthrich of Campbellsport, WI, and Andrew Weed of Chesterfield, MI; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Harry Wuthrich.
Jean was a graduate of St. Mary's Grade School and The Academy of Our Lady. She had previously lived in Michigan. She had worked in real estate and was a hotel/motel broker for 34 years. Jean was a parishioner of St. Philomena's Catholic Church in Peoria and an active member of the Association of Former Agents of the U.S. Secret Service and the Illinois Police Association. Jean enjoyed shopping, visiting friends and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her smile and personality could light up a room. She never met a stranger.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No funeral services will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To share a memory or leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
