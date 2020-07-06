Jean Mattingly
HENRY - Jean Marie Mattingly, 91, of Henry passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020, at 2:35 a.m. at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, IL.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henry. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Henry.
Memorials may be made to the Henry Ambulance Service or St. Mary's Church.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Jean was born on July 14, 1928, in Henry, IL, to Edward J. and Ilda Mae (Wood) Schlosser. She married Joseph Leon Mattingly on November 25, 1947, in Henry, IL. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Sharon Kessling of Henry, Joe (Diana) Mattingly of Peoria, Thomas Mattingly of Henry and Laura (Bob) Jackson of Tiskilwa; ten grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Helen M. Moreland and Marjory J. Spencer; one brother, William Schlosser; and one son-in-law, Joseph Kessling.
Jean was a member of St. Mary's Church in Henry. She was a homemaker and secretary and bookkeeper for Mattingly Trucking.
