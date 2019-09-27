|
|
Jean McBeth
ELMWOOD - Jean Elizabeth McBeth, 77, of Elmwood, passed away peacefully at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Jean was born on September 6, 1942, to Paul and Susanne (Smith) Hitchcock. She married Glenn L. McBeth on June 8, 1963. He preceded her in death in June of this year.
She is survived by two daughters, Leanne (David) Preston of DeForest, WI, and Laura (Sean) Brennan of Dumfries, VA; one son, Brad (Allen) McBeth of Elmwood; five grandchildren, Ryan and Ben Wheeler and Susanne, Will and Emma Brennan; and her constant companion, Max. She is also survived by one sister, Paula (Gene) McCoy, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Patricia, and one brother, Charles (MaryBeth) Hitchcock.
She worked many years at both LiquiGreen of Peoria and H&H Industries of Elmwood. Jean had the opportunity to travel with Glenn before he retired, but she most enjoyed creating a loving home for Glenn, her children, grandchildren, and numerous dog "children" over the years. She felt her family was her greatest accomplishment.
Jean never doubted or forgot her faith and belief in God and Jesus Christ and felt this relationship was very personal and private.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for the loving care they provided for Jean during her last days.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood. A one hour visitation will be held an hour before the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019