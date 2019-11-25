|
Jean Morris
PEKIN - Jean Dunnington Morris, 97, of Pekin passed away at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born Sept. 24, 1922, in Pekin to Harley R. and Esther Cameron (Koch) Dunnington, she married Charles Stanley Morris on June 26, 1955, in Washington. He died on Feb. 2, 2006, in Pekin.
She also was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marjorie Fluegel Holman.
She is survived by her daughter, Sally F. Morris of Pekin.
Jean was a 1950 graduate of Illinois State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She first taught in rural Roodhouse, and then with Pekin Public Schools District 108 at Jefferson School. She last worked, prior to her marriage, as a counselor at the high school in Blue Island.
Jean was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and member of the Tri-M Sunday adult school class. She also was a part of the Friendship Club at the church for many years.
Jean was a member of the Pekin Hospital League for many years and helped establish the gift shop at the hospital and the Nearly Nu shop.
She loved knitting and crocheting and formerly enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church for the Sharing God's Grace Building Fund, 601 North 4th Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019