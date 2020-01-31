|
Jean Pitsch
PEORIA — Jean L. Pitsch, 95, of Peoria passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
She was born December 8, 1924, in Peoria to Otto E. and Rose Meyer Pitsch.
Her parents and sisters, Marian Dusan and Arlene Rutledge, preceded her in death. She is survived by her nieces, nephew and dear friends.
Jean worked for Commercial Bank, retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Rev. William R. Dohle Jr. will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020