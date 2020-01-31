Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Cemetery
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Pitsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Pitsch


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Pitsch Obituary
Jean Pitsch
PEORIA — Jean L. Pitsch, 95, of Peoria passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
She was born December 8, 1924, in Peoria to Otto E. and Rose Meyer Pitsch.
Her parents and sisters, Marian Dusan and Arlene Rutledge, preceded her in death. She is survived by her nieces, nephew and dear friends.
Jean worked for Commercial Bank, retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Rev. William R. Dohle Jr. will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -