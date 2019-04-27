|
|
Jean Zolicoffer
PEORIA - Jean Zolicoffer, 67, passed away in Peoria on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2:54 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 31, 1952, in Isola, MS, to James and Essie (Nailor) Zolicoffer. He married Dorothy (Brown) Zolicoffer on December 17, 1975. They were married for 43 years. She survives.
Jean often enjoyed gardening, horse races, fishing, basketball, the Pittsburgh Steelers and, mostly, his family.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Essie Zolicoffer; his wife, Dorothy Zolicoffer; one son, Zachary Zolicoffer of Peoria; two daughters, Doretha Zolicoffer of Peoria and Lynn Zolicoffer of St. Louis, MO; three brothers, Oscar (Louise) Zolicoffer of Peoria, IL, Wardell (Evelina) Zolicoffer of Royal Lakes, IL, and Willie Zolicoffer of Mexico, MO; sixteen sisters, Essie McEwen and Geraldine Zolicoffer, both of Chicago, IL, Betty (Lewis) Linwood, Ester (Charles) Mack, Bessie Scott, Anna Zolicoffer, Nairhake Zolicoffer, Mae Zolicoffer and Mary Flowers, all of Peoria, IL, Earnestine Zolicoffer and Minnie Zolicoffer, both of Des Moines, IA, and Lillie Acevedo of Orlando, FL; four step-sisters, Clara Mae Moore, Mary Dodd, Maggie Dodd and Margaret Davis, all of Chicago; seven grandchildren; one-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 12 noon, with visitation commencing one hour prior at 11 a.m. Speaker Robert William will officiate. Jean will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019