Jeanette Blackwell
PEORIA - Jeanette E. "Jeb" Blackwell, 98, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Christian Buehler Home in Peoria surrounded by her family.
Jeb was born on Oct. 30, 1921 in Cicero, IL to Frank and Jennie (Weber) Wagner. She married Jesse W. Blackwell on August 19, 1939 in Rensselaer, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 1980. Also preceding her in death are her parents; her brother, Donald Bachner, in 1949; and her son, Steven Blackwell, in 2017.
Surviving are her daughters, Jeanne (Ron) Harris of Peoria and Terry (John) Blackwell-Wheeler of Peoria; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Jeb helped her husband with the business they owned, Blackwell Electric, for 15 years before they retired. She was a member of the Illinois Valley Yacht Club of Peoria and she enjoyed their summers spent motoring their yacht up the Illinois River to Lake Michigan. Jeb enjoyed playing bridge and creating fine needlepoint projects. She enjoyed craft fairs and supporting the local performing arts and theater.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family graveside service will be held at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Buehler Home. Arrangements are under the care of Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
.