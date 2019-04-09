Jeanette Hulen

BRIMFIELD - Jeanette Hulen, age 101, of Brimfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.

Jeanette was born on April 21, 1917, in Peoria, a daughter of Walter and Clara (Versace) Peters. She married Leo Daniel Hulen on January 17, 1935, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 10, 1986.

She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Julian and Raymond.

Jeanette is survived by one son, Daniel W. Hulen of Brimfield; three granddaughters, Pamela Hulen, Terrie (Al) Landwehr and Cathy Sotelo; 5 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Jeanette worked for Humitube Manufacturing Co. in Peoria for 35 years. She was a member of WW Card Club and a lifetime member of the AMVETS Auxilary #64. She loved to play cards and spend time with her family.

Jeanette wanted to thank and bless her son, Daniel; and granddaughter, Pam, for taking care of her.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wright & Salmon. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of cremains will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo, IL, at a later date.

