Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Hulen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Hulen


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Hulen Obituary
Jeanette Hulen
BRIMFIELD - Jeanette Hulen, age 101, of Brimfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Jeanette was born on April 21, 1917, in Peoria, a daughter of Walter and Clara (Versace) Peters. She married Leo Daniel Hulen on January 17, 1935, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 10, 1986.
She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Julian and Raymond.
Jeanette is survived by one son, Daniel W. Hulen of Brimfield; three granddaughters, Pamela Hulen, Terrie (Al) Landwehr and Cathy Sotelo; 5 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Jeanette worked for Humitube Manufacturing Co. in Peoria for 35 years. She was a member of WW Card Club and a lifetime member of the AMVETS Auxilary #64. She loved to play cards and spend time with her family.
Jeanette wanted to thank and bless her son, Daniel; and granddaughter, Pam, for taking care of her.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wright & Salmon. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of cremains will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo, IL, at a later date.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now