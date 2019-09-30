Home

Jeanette Weaver


1957 - 2019
Jeanette Weaver Obituary
Jeanette Weaver
BLANDINSVILLE - Jeanette Lorrie Weaver, 62, of Blandinsville passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, in Macomb.
She was born on September 17, 1957, in Chillicothe, Illinois, to Robert and Alice Arbogast Streitmatter. She married Scotty Weaver on October 11, 1999, in Macomb. He survives.
Also surviving are children, Alicia (Steve) Greaúx of Peoria and Dean Featheringill of East Moline; one granddaughter, Anya Greaúx of Peoria; one sister, Annette (Dan) Buttrum of Chillicothe; one brother, Robb (Kelli) Streitmatter of Litchfield; sister-in-law, Joy Streitmatter of Litchfield; and two nephews, Cameron Streitmatter and Christian Streitmatter, both of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jon Streitmatter.
Jeanette lived in Blandinsville since 1992, where she helped Scotty with his farm repair business since 1999. She also worked for Loop and Lotz Veterinary Clinic in Macomb, performed home health care, cleaned the post office in Blandinsville and worked as a waitress for several area restaurants.
She loved her family and talking on the phone with her granddaughter, Anya; enjoyed helping people and animals; liked to read and bird watch; and loved her many pugs and cats, especially her pug, Roy. Jeanette is greatly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville, with Pastor Les Featheringill of Fort Madison, Iowa, officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Blandinsville.
Memorials may be made to the McDonough County Humane Society.
You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
