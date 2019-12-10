Home

Jeanine M. Raithel


1954 - 2019
Jeanine M. Raithel Obituary
Jeanine M. Raithel
NORTH PEKIN - Jeanine Marie Raithel, 65, of North Pekin, IL, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 17, 1954, in Peoria, IL, to Jeanne E. DeTrempe. She married George H. Raithel on October 1, 1995.
Surviving are her husband, George of North Pekin; step-son, David L. (April) Raithel of Tennessee; step-daughter Karen A. Raithel of East Peoria; four step-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald (Gail) DeTrempe of New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne; stepfather, Merle "Skip" DeTrempe; and sister, Kimberly A. Giannosa.
Jeanine worked for Caterpillar, Inc., Multi-Ad Services and Tandem Staffing in Peoria and World Travel and Incentives and Vanir Construction in San Diego, California. She loved to sing, dance, cook and travel.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held at a later date.
Notes of condolences for the family may be sent online using www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
