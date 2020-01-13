|
Jeanne C. Centers
PEORIA - Jeanne C. Centers, age 88, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
Born October 14, 1931, in Toluca, IL, Jeanne was the daughter of Ellis and Philomena (Flaminio) Cicciarelli, and grew up in Minonk, IL. Jeanne graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1953, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She worked in the family business until 2000. Jeanne was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the Women's Guild, serving as president of the Women's Guild in 1967-1968.
Jeanne married James L. Centers on May 7, 1955. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2001. Jeanne had one sister; Wilma C. Elliott, who preceded her in death on November 8, 2016.
Survivors include one son, Jim (Jari) Centers of Peoria, IL; one daughter, Sue (Chuck) Centers Hughes of San Jose, CA; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 12 noon on Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation will proceed the funeral at St. Vincent de Paul Church and begin at 10:30 a.m. Father Thomas Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria, IL.
Memorials in Jeanne's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020