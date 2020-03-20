|
|
Jeanne Carol Daykin
PEORIA - Jeanne Daykin of Peoria, Illinois died peacefully in her home on March 13, 2020.
She was born January 30, 1927 to Laurel and Terry Martin in Peru, Illinois. Jeanne attended Monmouth College and was a member of the original staff at WLPO Radio Station in La Salle, IL. She married James Daykin in 1948 and they lived in Joliet and Peoria before moving to Belgium in 1965. During her years there, her appreciation for travel led her to serve as a volunteer for The American Women's Club in Brussels. She lead tours around Europe and the world. Her love for writing found her adapting dialogue for foreign films and animated series to be dubbed into English. A visit to Belgian friends in the region inspired her and Jim to restore a 16th century farmhouse in the Dordogne Valley in France. They enjoyed the charms of the French countryside and hosted family and friends over 25 years.
Returning to Peoria in the eighties, Jeanne once again reinvented herself to follow her early love for dance and movement by studying Tai Ji with Preston Jackson, Keith Boswell and Chung Liang Huang, founder of The Living Tao Foundation. She introduced his form to hundreds of students in and around Peoria and the mid-west.
Jeanne is survived by her beloved daughters, Debbie Daykin, of rural Sparland, Sally Daykin (Cliff Weikal) of Deland Fl and Amy Killgallon of Deland Fl. Granddaughters Jessica (Brian) Reimer, Dubuque IA, Sarah Latta, Bend OR., Stephanie Boyle, (Alberto Plasencia), London, UK. Grandsons Sean Boyle, Long Beach, CA. and James Killgallon, Orlando Fl. Also her five Greats; Riley and Morgan Latta; Anya and Gavin Reimer, and Zoe Plasencia Boyle as well as her nephew Scott Bader (Heidi), their daughters Betsy and Hannah and favorite niece, Beth Bader-Grunow,(Jordan) and their children, Justus and Marika. She loved her Tai Ji family, Lisa (Burt), Ben (Penny), Keith (Cheryl), Maggie, Stephanie and the many friends who shared her passion for Tai Ji. A special thank you to her thoughtful caregivers, Sherry, Sarah B., Angela, Angelita and Tiffany as well as Ashley and the team from Vitas. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband James Daykin, son-in-law Michael Killgallon and sister-in-law Nan Compton. And recently her dear sister and closest friend, Norma Bader.
Jeanne had an abiding interest in politics and world events. A proud liberal, environmentalist and humanitarian in thought and deed, she cared deeply about the world her grand-children would inherit. She was a member of the ACLU, the SPLC, the Humanist Society, The Living Tao Foundation, Planned Parenthood and The Sierra Club.
Believing that "gratefulness is the heart of prayer" she was grateful for her family, friends, her Martini cousins, her Italian heritage and all the dogs and cats who shared their lives with her over the years. Jeanne enjoyed a long and eventful life. At her death, she "Embraced the Mystery".
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020