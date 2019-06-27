|
|
Jeannette B. Viets
MINONK — Jeannette B. Viets, 86, of Minonk passed away at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Heritage Health in Minonk.
She was born December 24, 1932, in Pattonsburg, IL, to Reuben and Matilda (Eigsti) Egli. She married Marvin Viets on November 3, 1956, in Varna, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Dwayne Viets of Peoria; one daughter, Lori (Tracy) Marshall of Minonk; two grandsons, Bradley (Bethany) Marshall of Eureka and Tyler Marshall of Bloomington; two great-granddaughters, Taylor Jeannette Marshall and Brooklyn Jo Marshall, both of Eureka; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Egli of Metamora and Marilyn Egli of Princeton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Walter, Chris, Ben, Glen, John; and two sisters, Emma Monk and Mary Bennett.
Jeannette and her husband farmed in the Varna and Wenona area for 40 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator and a member of the Church Quilting Group for many years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator. Pastor John Gutz will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Varna.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the .
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 27 to June 29, 2019