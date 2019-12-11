Home

Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Jeannette C. Wamack

Jeannette C. Wamack Obituary
Jeannette C. Wamack
PEORIA - Jeannette Charlotte Wamack, age 89, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Peoria.
Jean was born on November 16, 1930, in St. Louis, MO, to Henry John and Clara Mary (Schwartz) Moser. She married Earl Boyd Wamack on May 14, 1955, in St. Louis, MO.
He preceded her in death on November 19, 2019.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Henry Moser; her sisters, Lorraine Cerutti and Jerry Matthews; her daughter, Lisa Wamack; and her daughter-in-law, Dawn Wamack.
Surviving are her children, Cynthia Wamack of East Peoria, IL, Donna (Michael) Cruz of Peoria, IL, Nancy Wamack of Peoria, IL, Karen (Mark) Briggs of Trivoli, IL, and Jeffrey Wamack of Springfield, IL; seven grandchildren, Sara and Zachariah Gutierrez, Anamaria, Carlos and Isabella Cruz, Blake Adams and Chloe Briggs; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella Larson and Ryleigh Fugitt. Also surviving is her brother, Donald (Jean) Moser.
Along with raising her children, Jean also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years, retiring in 1995. She was an avid collector and enjoyed hosting gatherings in their home. Most important to Jean was her family and she was the happiest with her family around her. She was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Nurses Caring for People for their love and care of Jean.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private memorial service will be held, with burial of ashes taking place at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the or to St. Jude.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
