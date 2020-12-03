Jeannette Holland
PEORIA - Jeannette Holland, age 96, of Peoria, passed away at 12:40 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Born June 26, 1924 in Niederviller (Moselle) France, she was a daughter to John and (Anna) Emilie Schneider. She came to the US with her parents and older brother, Rene, at age 6. She and Rene were very proud that on the ship to the US they were the only children well-behaved enough to eat at the Captain's table.
Jeannette graduated from Manual High School and then worked as a switchboard operator for Ma Bell until her marriage. She married Edwin N. Holland Jr. of Dallas, TX in June of 1945. Ed was a navigator on her brother's crew on a B-24 Liberator operating out of England. Ed and Jeannette had been married nearly 60 years until his passing in 2005. She was a longtime and active member of St. Thomas Catholic in Peoria Heights. Jeannette loved to travel with ED to visit with people, to read mysteries, especially Agatha Christie's, and to watch travel programs on PBS-TV.
Survivors include two daughters: Vivette (Gary) Miller and Anne (Kevin) Morrissey both of Peoria; two sisters-in-law: Marie Jose Schneider (CA) and Vivian Davis (TX); four nieces: Christine Taylor (Peoria), Anne Sanderson (NC), Claire Ossenbeck (CA) and Michelle Ward (TX) and four nephews: Philip, William and Peter Schneider (CA) and James McLaren (TX).
Before her stroke, Jeannette lived the last four months at Heartis Senior Village and adored it there. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heartis as well as the staff at OSF St. Francis Medical Center and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their exceptional care for their mother.
Memorials in Jeannette's memory may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Due to COVID-19 considerations, there will be a memorial mass and celebration of her life at a later date.
