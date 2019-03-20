|
|
Jeannie Murphy-Mittal
PEORIA - Jeannie Murphy-Mittal, age 65, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1987, formerly of Palos Heights and Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born on November 11, 1953, in Evergreen Park, IL.
Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville.
Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213 for more information.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019