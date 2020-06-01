Jeffery Achile Davin
PEKIN - Jeffery Davin, 55, of Rockford, formerly of Pekin, passed away on the morning of Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Swedish American Hospital.
He was born on November 6, 1964, in Pekin, IL, to Jack and Phyllis (Pfanz) Davin. Both of his parents preceded him in death, along with his nephew, Kyle Myers. All were residents of Pekin.
He is survived by his sister, Tracey (Davin) Hastings of Pekin, IL; and his nephew, Brent Myers of Chicago, IL.
Jeff was beloved by his friends at the Packard House in Rockford. He loved Christian music, attending Bible school at City First Church of Rockford and visiting the families of some of his special friends. He liked to work and he especially enjoyed his job at Bridgeway from 1985-2018. Has was active in Special Olympics and attended many camps over the years.
Jesus said, "Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven." - Matthew 19:14.
A family graveside service will be held in Pekin.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.