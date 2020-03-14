Home

Jeffrey Hartman

PEKIN - Jeffrey S. Hartman Sr., 61, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 21, at the American Legion, 718 Court Street, Pekin, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Jeff was born on November 11, 1958, to Eugene and Alta Hartman. He attended Pekin Community High School and went on to study Chemistry at Bradley University. He had a very successful career as an Agricultural Chemist that began at Caterpillar, then Trace Chemicals in Pekin, which led his path to Operations Manager and Consultant with Chemorse in Des Moines, IA.
His family paid this tribute to him, "Jeff was a very honest and humble man. We will miss hearing his voice, sarcasm, laugh and see his dance and smile."
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
