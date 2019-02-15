|
|
Jeffrey J. Connor
AUSTIN, TX - Jeffrey John Connor, 50, of Austin, TX, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 16, 2019, with his beloved Australian shepherd, Birdy, by his side. Surviving are his four children, Jacob, Brendan, Shea, and Ethan, all of Peoria, IL; his mother Jane (Van Huss) Connor Hill of Austin, TX; brother Christopher Connor of Prescott Valley, AZ; sister Kellyanne (Robert) Connor Reeser of Bloomington, IL; his partner Carrie Wesley of Austin, TX; and Angela Connor of Peoria, IL, the mother of his four children. He was preceded in death by his father, James Connor.
Jeff was born to James and Jane on December 31, 1968, in Peoria, IL. He grew up in Morton, IL, and graduated from Morton High School in 1987, later attending Illinois Central College and Austin Community College. Jeff married Angela Connor in 1994, and they went on to have four children. He worked for Hinckley Springs Water and FedEx in Peoria, IL, and most recently as a logistics planner at Pioneer Wine in Austin, TX.
Jeff's sense of humor and witty sarcasm were hard to miss as was his unique ability to make light of even the darkest moments. He brightened the lives of so many people. Even as he battled cancer over the last five years, Jeff remained devoted to the things he loved: making others laugh, taking Birdy on walks, cheering on the Cardinals, listening to live music, restoring his many vintage cars, and spending time with friends and family. He was the real deal and loved by so many. Jeff's visitation will be held at Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, IL, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1-3 p.m.; service starting at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CEFCU for Benefit of The Children of Jeffrey Connor. Online condolences may be left at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019