Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey J. Connor


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey J. Connor Obituary
Jeffrey J. Connor
AUSTIN, TX - Jeffrey John Connor, 50, of Austin, TX, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 16, 2019, with his beloved Australian shepherd, Birdy, by his side. Surviving are his four children, Jacob, Brendan, Shea, and Ethan, all of Peoria, IL; his mother Jane (Van Huss) Connor Hill of Austin, TX; brother Christopher Connor of Prescott Valley, AZ; sister Kellyanne (Robert) Connor Reeser of Bloomington, IL; his partner Carrie Wesley of Austin, TX; and Angela Connor of Peoria, IL, the mother of his four children. He was preceded in death by his father, James Connor.
Jeff was born to James and Jane on December 31, 1968, in Peoria, IL. He grew up in Morton, IL, and graduated from Morton High School in 1987, later attending Illinois Central College and Austin Community College. Jeff married Angela Connor in 1994, and they went on to have four children. He worked for Hinckley Springs Water and FedEx in Peoria, IL, and most recently as a logistics planner at Pioneer Wine in Austin, TX.
Jeff's sense of humor and witty sarcasm were hard to miss as was his unique ability to make light of even the darkest moments. He brightened the lives of so many people. Even as he battled cancer over the last five years, Jeff remained devoted to the things he loved: making others laugh, taking Birdy on walks, cheering on the Cardinals, listening to live music, restoring his many vintage cars, and spending time with friends and family. He was the real deal and loved by so many. Jeff's visitation will be held at Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, IL, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1-3 p.m.; service starting at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CEFCU for Benefit of The Children of Jeffrey Connor. Online condolences may be left at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.