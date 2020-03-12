|
|
Jeffrey J. Sloter
PEORIA - Jeffrey J. Sloter, 63, of Peoria passed away at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. Jeff was born on October 15, 1956 in Pekin to Robert and Darlene (Meisinger) Sloter. He married Molly McCullough on October 1, 1988 in Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Molly of Peoria; two daughters, Dana Sloter of Des Moines, IA and Maggie Sloter of Peoria; one brother, Mike (Kristi) Sloter of Manito; and step-mother, Terry Sloter of Pekin. Jeff was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria, Kiwanis, and the German American Society of Peoria. He worked for the United States Post Office in Pekin for many years before transitioning into training and developing course and supplemental materials for Caterpillar University. In the 1990s, he founded his own company, J. Sloter and Associates, Ltd. He was an incredible actor and served as acting coach with the Penguin Project. Jeff was a committed director, teacher, and self-made businessman, but with all of his many accomplishments and successes, his greatest role was as a loving father and husband. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 PM at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. in Pekin. An additional visitation will be one hour prior on Monday at the church from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Penguin Project. To leave an online condolence visit, www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020