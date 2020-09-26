1/1
Jeffrey L. Henderson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey L. Henderson
EUREKA - Jeffrey L. Henderson, 76, of Eureka, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 30, 1944, in Springfield, IL, to Wayne and Juanita Fulcher Henderson. His parents and brother, Brett Henderson, preceded him in death.
He married Renee S. Keith, and she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Michael and Deanne (Torrance) Henderson of Colchester, IL, Brian and Colleen (Mulcahy) Henderson of Morton, IL, and Rhoyce and Catie (Knapek) McGinnis of DeKalb, IL; daughter, Rhonda (McGinnis) and Brett Petty of Independence, KY; twelve grandchildren; brothers, Terry and Sharon Henderson and Bart and Carolyn Henderson; and sister, Bonita and Phil George.
Jeffrey served in the U.S. Army and worked for Caterpillar retiring, in August of 1998. He was an active bowler for 50 years and bowled a perfect 300 game at age 73. He loved to fish and was an MBA member for many years. He also loved the outdoors and camping in his vintage camper.
Cremation has been accorded and a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eureka Food Pantry in his name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Mid Illinois

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved