Jeffrey L. Henderson
EUREKA - Jeffrey L. Henderson, 76, of Eureka, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 30, 1944, in Springfield, IL, to Wayne and Juanita Fulcher Henderson. His parents and brother, Brett Henderson, preceded him in death.
He married Renee S. Keith, and she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Michael and Deanne (Torrance) Henderson of Colchester, IL, Brian and Colleen (Mulcahy) Henderson of Morton, IL, and Rhoyce and Catie (Knapek) McGinnis of DeKalb, IL; daughter, Rhonda (McGinnis) and Brett Petty of Independence, KY; twelve grandchildren; brothers, Terry and Sharon Henderson and Bart and Carolyn Henderson; and sister, Bonita and Phil George.
Jeffrey served in the U.S. Army and worked for Caterpillar retiring, in August of 1998. He was an active bowler for 50 years and bowled a perfect 300 game at age 73. He loved to fish and was an MBA member for many years. He also loved the outdoors and camping in his vintage camper.
Cremation has been accorded and a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eureka Food Pantry in his name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
.