Jeffrey L. Keefauver
ASTORIA - Jeffrey L. Keefauver, 56, of Astoria, passed away at 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Mason District Hospital in Havana. He was born on Aug. 8, 1963 to Charles Keefauver and Jean (Vollmar) King.
Surviving is his mother, Jean King and step-father, Cecil King; four children, Kyla, Sadie, Cally, and Gavin; one granddaughter, Waylyn Dabney; two brothers, Brad and Curt Keefauver; one sister, Carla Summers; and Aunt, Esther Keefauver.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Jeffrey enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and was a great dad. He also served in the National Guard.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019. Details of the service will be shared by the family. Memorials can be made to As Good As Gold Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019