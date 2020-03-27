Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Mundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Mundy


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Mundy Obituary
Jeffrey Mundy
DANVERS – Jeffrey Mundy, 70, of Danvers, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 23, 1949, in Staten Island, N.Y., to Lawrence and Jean (Lyle) Mundy. He married Deborah Bass on June 5, 1982, in Plano, Ill.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Mundy of Danvers; three sons, Cory (Jessica) Mundy of Vallejo, Calif., Jameson Mundy of Creve Coeur, and Kevin Mundy of Peoria; one granddaughter, Malia (Nathan) Nicholson; one grandson, C.J. Mundy; one sister, Jan (Walt) Hoffman; and one brother, John Mundy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeff was a United States Air Force veteran having served from 1968-1976.
He was an Air Traffic Controller (ATCT) for Peoria, Ill. and a Highway Maintainer for IDOT in Tazewell County.
Jeff was a member of and currently serving as the Grand Master of the Comet Lodge 641 A.F. & A.M. and also a member of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois. He was a former member of the Morton Auxiliary Police and National Rifle Association.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Because of public health concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -