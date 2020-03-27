|
|
Jeffrey Mundy
DANVERS – Jeffrey Mundy, 70, of Danvers, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 23, 1949, in Staten Island, N.Y., to Lawrence and Jean (Lyle) Mundy. He married Deborah Bass on June 5, 1982, in Plano, Ill.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Mundy of Danvers; three sons, Cory (Jessica) Mundy of Vallejo, Calif., Jameson Mundy of Creve Coeur, and Kevin Mundy of Peoria; one granddaughter, Malia (Nathan) Nicholson; one grandson, C.J. Mundy; one sister, Jan (Walt) Hoffman; and one brother, John Mundy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeff was a United States Air Force veteran having served from 1968-1976.
He was an Air Traffic Controller (ATCT) for Peoria, Ill. and a Highway Maintainer for IDOT in Tazewell County.
Jeff was a member of and currently serving as the Grand Master of the Comet Lodge 641 A.F. & A.M. and also a member of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois. He was a former member of the Morton Auxiliary Police and National Rifle Association.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Because of public health concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020