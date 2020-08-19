Jeffrey "Jeff" R. Eubanks

PEORIA - Jeffrey R. Eubank, 61, of Peachtree City, GA, formerly of Bradford and Peoria, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Extreme Measures Personal Care Home, after battling dementia for several years.

Born December 16, 1958, in Peoria to Buron Eubank and Wilma Pauline (Broadway) Eubank, he married Vickie Linn Sturm on July 14, 1979, in Princeville. She survives.

Also surviving are his three sons, two daughters-in-law and six grandchildren. Nick and Aubrey Eubank live in Palmetto, GA, with their four children; Noah and Ashley Eubank live in Cypress, TX, with their two children; and Seth Eubank lives in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jeff worked at Caterpillar, Inc. and retired on January 1, 2016.

A loving and devoted husband, father and "Papa," Jeff also regularly gave of his time to enrich the lives of others, most notably as a volleyball coach, volunteer ambulance driver, mayor and leader in the church.

A small celebration of life will be held in Peachtree City, GA, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jeff's memory to the Bethel Atlanta Building Fund. Make checks payable to Bethel Atlanta and put "Build (Eubank)" in the memo. The mailing address is PO Box 656, Tyrone, GA 30290.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store