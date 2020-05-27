|
|
Jeffrey R. Garst
DUNLAP - Jeffrey R. Garst, M.D., 59, of Dunlap passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, with his family by his side.
He was born on May 30, 1960, in Harvey, IL, the son of Roger and Joyce (Hildebrand) Garst. Jeff married Karen Lalinsky on June 18, 1983, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Summit, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother; his children, Jessica Garst, Teresa (Thomas) Salaway and Jonathan (Ashley) Garst, M.D; his grandson, Dominic Salaway; his brother, Paul (Susan Moore) Garst, and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Garst; and his sister, Susan Weisberg.
Jeff was an orthopedic hand surgeon with Great Plains Orthopaedics, in partnership with OSF Orthopedics. Outside of work, he was an avid marathon runner, completing over two dozen marathons. He enjoyed traveling with Karen, hunting with his family and closest friends and taking annual fishing trips to Canada with his family. Jeff was a devoted member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Peoria.
A private family mass will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or South Side Mission.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020