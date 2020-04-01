|
|
Jeffrey Reed
PEORIA - Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 66, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Jeffrey was born on August 15, 1953, in Peoria, Illinois, to William and Doris (Fetzer) Reed. He married Julie Lynn Stevens on May 27, 1978, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Julie; his children, Rachel (Sam) Grampsas of Morton, IL, Diane (Tim) Koons of East Peoria, IL, and Steve Reed of Omihachiman, Japan; and his three grandchildren, Lucas Cox, Noah Koons and Jeffrey Tomoki Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeffrey graduated from Drake University and was a pharmacist for UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria for 38 years, retiring in 2018. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed playing golf, frisbee golf and pickle ball, riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles and hunting and fishing with his dad. He was also a member of the George Washington Lodge in Chillicothe. Jeffrey loved spending time with his family, especially playing with his grandchildren.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Rescue 33 or the George Washington Lodge.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020