Jeffrey Sledd
PEORIA - Jeffrey Akers Sledd, 75, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 21, 1944, in Takoma Park, MD, to Dillard and Doris Akers Sledd.
Jeff's parents and one brother, John Sledd, preceded him in death.
Jeff is survived by his four sons and their families, Adam and Christine Sledd and their son, Mason, of Downingtown, PA, Lee Sledd and Jenny Elizalde-Sledd and their children, Xavier and Mia, of Tacoma WA, Paul Sledd and Amanda Beer of Los Angeles, CA, and Andrew Sledd and Jeremie Draper of Metamora, IL; one sister, Mary Kay and Jerry Anderson of Roanoke, VA; and two brothers, Bill Sledd of Surfside Beach, S.C., and Harry Wood of Warner Robins, Ga.
Jeff was a salesman for Pitney Bowes for 10 years. He was an avid saxophone player, playing in the National Guard band, as well as several rock and roll outfits.
Jeff's cremains will be memorialized by J. Draper Glass in Peoria and a private family celebration of life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at www.unityrecovery.org, 4363 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019