Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Sledd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Sledd


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Sledd Obituary
Jeffrey Sledd
PEORIA - Jeffrey Akers Sledd, 75, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 21, 1944, in Takoma Park, MD, to Dillard and Doris Akers Sledd.
Jeff's parents and one brother, John Sledd, preceded him in death.
Jeff is survived by his four sons and their families, Adam and Christine Sledd and their son, Mason, of Downingtown, PA, Lee Sledd and Jenny Elizalde-Sledd and their children, Xavier and Mia, of Tacoma WA, Paul Sledd and Amanda Beer of Los Angeles, CA, and Andrew Sledd and Jeremie Draper of Metamora, IL; one sister, Mary Kay and Jerry Anderson of Roanoke, VA; and two brothers, Bill Sledd of Surfside Beach, S.C., and Harry Wood of Warner Robins, Ga.
Jeff was a salesman for Pitney Bowes for 10 years. He was an avid saxophone player, playing in the National Guard band, as well as several rock and roll outfits.
Jeff's cremains will be memorialized by J. Draper Glass in Peoria and a private family celebration of life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at www.unityrecovery.org, 4363 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now