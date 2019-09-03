|
Jennie P. Bobeck
PEORIA - Jennie P. Bobeck, 82, of Peoria passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
She was born on September 14, 1936, in Saline County, IL, to Otto and Maggie (Wanless) McClusky Sr. She married Clarence A. East Jr. and he preceded her in death in 1971. She later married James E. Bobeck on January 15, 1983, in East Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2003.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and 7 siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary (Elston) Rasbury of Bartonville, IL, and Donna (Gary) Krahn of Kewanee, IL; sons, Robert (Tammy) East of Farmington, IL, and Clarence (Tanya) East of Bellevue, IL; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jennie retired from Caterpillar in 1998. She enjoyed traveling.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019