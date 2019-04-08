|
|
Jennifer S. Egli-Goins
EAST PEORIA - Jennifer S. Egli-Goins, 47, of East Peoria died at 12:22 p.m. Saturday April 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born on August 21, 1971, in Peoria to Dan and Susan (Chambers) Egli. She married Jody Goins on September 15, 1995, in Pekin. He survives.
Jennifer leaves behind her family who she loved, including 2 children, Holly and Tyler Goins, both of East Peoria; her mother, Susan Egli of Creve Coeur; her father, Dan (Vicki) Egli of Pekin; 1 brother, Nathan (Tiffany) Egli of Spring Hill, FL; and 1 sister, Krista Egli of Spring Bay.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Jennifer worked as an underwriter at Illinois Mutual in Peoria for 25 years. She loved traveling.
A service to honor Jennifer's life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Cremation rites will follow.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019